North West (TSE:NWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.88

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$43.88 and last traded at C$43.62, with a volume of 40509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWC. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on North West from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.01.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.01). North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of C$617.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. In related news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $497,015. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

