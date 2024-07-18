Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. 963,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,180. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.