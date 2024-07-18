Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Cut by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,462 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 397,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,413. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

