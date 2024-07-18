Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.61. 781,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

