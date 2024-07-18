Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $186.70

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.70 and last traded at $186.20, with a volume of 286772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.23.

Novanta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,398,296.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,244. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

