NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up to $117.99

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.99, but opened at $121.85. NVIDIA shares last traded at $120.94, with a volume of 29,528,912 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $5,700,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,572,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,240,723 shares of company stock worth $510,461,741. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 626.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,312,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,891,703,000 after buying an additional 13,203,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 953.8% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

