NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $330.00 at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.53. 740,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.73 and a 200 day moving average of $247.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

