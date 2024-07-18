Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $595.92 million and $17.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.32 or 0.05351885 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00042405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation."

