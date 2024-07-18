Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 1.7%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.41 and last traded at $64.23. Approximately 2,010,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,830,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

