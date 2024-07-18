OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.2 %

OCCIN stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

