Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Point Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 625,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,328,297.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 111,555 shares of company stock worth $1,642,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

