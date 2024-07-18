OMG Network Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $39.37 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00042443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.