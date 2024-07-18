Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 62,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,419,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.