Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.