One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.28

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 11668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLP. B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,351.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $114,809.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,789 shares of company stock valued at $654,840 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 847.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

