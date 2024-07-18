ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading Down 2.8%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.58 and last traded at $83.00. 250,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,732,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

