Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Get Integer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,697,000. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,155,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Integer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.