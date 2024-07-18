OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 111,426 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $127,025.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,954.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 669,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in OptiNose by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

