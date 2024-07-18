Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Option Care Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after buying an additional 4,549,164 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,171,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,448,000 after buying an additional 688,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 258,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,731,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.