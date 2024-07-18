Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,229,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $138.01. 5,998,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,148. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.