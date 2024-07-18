Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Orange stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
