Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Orange Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Orange by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 33,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 31,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period.

Orange stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Orange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

