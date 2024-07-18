Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orthofix Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OFIX stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,916,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $6,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

