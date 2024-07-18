Ovoca Bio plc (LON:OVB) Insider Kirill Andreyevich Golovanov Sells 19,506,204 Shares

Ovoca Bio plc (LON:OVB – Get Free Report) insider Kirill Andreyevich Golovanov sold 19,506,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £195,062.04 ($252,965.94).
Ovoca Bio Trading Up 13.6 %
LON OVB opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Thursday. Ovoca Bio plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.80 ($0.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £1.02 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.64.
Ovoca Bio Company Profile
