Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of OXM opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.54. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

