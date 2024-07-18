Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.49. 280,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,141,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

