PAID Network (PAID) Trading 42.4% Higher This Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $73,845.73 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.09774951 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $109,434.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

