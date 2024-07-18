Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.30

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.30 ($0.37), with a volume of 3910552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.05 ($0.35).

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £519.36 million, a PE ratio of 908.33, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Pan African Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.