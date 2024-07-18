Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.29, but opened at $42.99. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 48,197 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PZZA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PZZA

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.