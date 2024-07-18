PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.62 and last traded at $61.61. Approximately 2,384,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,578,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

