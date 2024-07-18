Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). 1,454,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 383,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Pelatro Stock Up 7.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £954,312.00, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91.
Pelatro Company Profile
Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services primarily to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for deep engagement between telecommunication companies and its customers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, and data monetization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pelatro
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.