Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 113,502 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,502 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.0% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Rogco LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 319.1% in the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 7,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.8% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 85,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 56,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 221.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 784,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,225,000 after buying an additional 540,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.47. 3,559,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,416,006. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $566.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

