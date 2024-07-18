Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 270.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. 45,263,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,924,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of -510.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

