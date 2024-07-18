Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.72

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 75429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

The firm has a market cap of $762.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 102,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

