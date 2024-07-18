Pickering Energy Partners Downgrades Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to Neutral

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

VAL stock opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.21. Valaris has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $80.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,436,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $7,355,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $43,282,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

