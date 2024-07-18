Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.91

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 302349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

PNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$324.79 million, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $19,170 over the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

