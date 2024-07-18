Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Pioneer Bankshares Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Pioneer Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

