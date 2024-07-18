Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,634,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 183,608 shares of company stock worth $1,485,909 over the last three months.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

