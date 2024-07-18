Piper Sandler Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $73.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:C opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 688,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,100.8% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.