Piper Sandler Cuts Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Price Target to $2.25

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smart Sand

Smart Sand Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SND opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.