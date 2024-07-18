Piper Sandler Increases Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $44.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.83.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 23.0% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 627.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Viper Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.