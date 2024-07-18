Piper Sandler Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $36.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of HP opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

