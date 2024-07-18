Planning Directions Inc. Buys 4,951 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 432.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $60.67. 8,632,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,362. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

