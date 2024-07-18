Planning Directions Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.5 %

BA stock traded down $4.61 on Thursday, hitting $180.23. 5,276,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,275. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.