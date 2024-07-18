Planning Directions Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,609. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.