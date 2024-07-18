Planning Directions Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,317,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.79. 601,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,423. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

