Planning Directions Inc. Sells 3,817 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 192,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $124.31.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
