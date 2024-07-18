Planning Directions Inc. Sells 3,817 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 192,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.