Planning Directions Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PEG traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.93. 2,811,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,665. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.