PlatinX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $238.02 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.

PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.

[Telegram](https://t.me/platinxio)”

Buying and Selling PlatinX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

