Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.18 ($0.16). Approximately 237,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 240,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

Plexus Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.17 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.