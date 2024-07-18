Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a report released on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.01 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.42%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.08 and a 12 month high of C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$271.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

